LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday it was investigating the allegations detailed in the newspaper’s report.
“The sheriff is deeply disturbed at the thought deputies could allegedly engage in such an insensitive act,” the statement said. “A thorough investigation will be conducted by the department, with the number one priority of protecting the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families.”
Deputy Maria Lucero told The Associated Press on Friday that “the matter is being looked into.”
The Times reported that it’s unclear how widely the photos might have been disseminated and who was involved. It’s additionally unclear whether the deputies had taken the photos themselves or received them from someone else.
FOOTBALL
n Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension.
CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo’s new deal is worth $17 million a year. If the former Dallas Cowboys star was still playing, that would make him the 17th highest-paid quarterback next season.
BASEBALL
n ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Johnny Antonelli, a five-time All-Star who was a key pitcher on the World Series-winning New York Giants in 1954, has died. He was 89.
The San Francisco Giants released a statement saying Antonelli died Friday in Rochester, New York. A cause of death wasn’t given.
The left-hander won 126 games over 12 seasons, including his memorable 1954, when he had a 21-7 record and National League-leading 2.30 ERA. He was also a 20-game winner in 1956.
Antonelli had a stellar performance for the Giants when they swept the Cleveland Indians in four games to win the 1954 World Series. He threw a complete game in Game 2, giving up just one run over nine innings, and then came on in relief in Game 4, getting the final five outs to earn the save and clinch the title.
GOLF
n PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Brendan Steele shot a 3-under 67, getting to 5-under overall and putting himself a shot clear of J.T. Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National.
n TUCSON, Ariz. — Brett Quigley birdied six of the last seven holes for a 9-under 64 and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Cologuard Classic.
