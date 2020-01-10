WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jim Calhoun added another milestone Friday night when the University of Saint Joseph beat Pratt Institute 105-61 — his 900th career victory — two years after he returned to his passion he couldn’t stay away from any longer.
Now in his second season coaching in Division III, Calhoun joined Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight — all former rivals and national champions at college basketball’s highest level — as the only coaches to coach at least 10 seasons in Division I and reach 900 victories. The 77-year-old coach led UConn to NCAA titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011.
n Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer became the first women’s basketball coach with 500 regular-season wins in a single conference, and her No. 5 Stanford team beat California 73-40.
VanDerveer’s teams improved to 500-78 in regular-season play in the Pac-12 that was formerly the Pac-10. Geno Auriemma of Connecticut has his victories split between the AAC and Big East, while the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee earned 458 victories in the SEC.
n DURHAM, N.C. — The former women’s basketball coach at the University of North Carolina has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian, police said.
Durham police said in a news release that Sylvia Hatchell, 67, was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation.
Betty Colby, 89, was struck by a vehicle about noon Monday in the parking lot of a fitness center, police said. The impact knocked Colby backward, and she hit her head on the pavement, investigators said. She died on Wednesday.
Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.
FOOTBALL
n Microsoft will present the first “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award at the upcoming NFL Honors awards show.
The award will be voted on by fans through Jan. 20. The award will honor a player’s accomplishments on and off the field. Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, who is one of the nominees, said the award is a good way to showcase players’ accomplishments and passions off the field.
The NFL Honors will be held in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl. The show also names the league’s Most Valuable Player, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and introduces the upcoming class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
BASEBALL
n OAKLAND, Calif. — Former major league pitcher Ed Sprague Sr., a right-hander who played eight seasons with four teams, has died. He was 74. The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that Sprague had died but didn’t provide further details.
Sprague posted a 17-23 career record with a 3.84 ERA and nine saves over 198 appearances — 23 career starts — with the A’s, Cincinnati, St. Louis and Milwaukee.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.