SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will not play this season, though it has not been ruled out that he could still compete in the Olympics this summer.
It was expected that the former Washington State star would miss the entire season as he recovers from a torn knee ligament, and the Warriors said it definitively before their game against Houston on Thursday night. Coach Steve Kerr said it is too early to rule Thompson out to play for the U.S. team and he hasn't formed an opinion on what would be best for Thompson given July is still five months away.
Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June 13 during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and had surgery July 2. He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said Thompson “is making good progress and is right on track with his rehabilitation timeline.”
—
TENNIS
n Roger Federer will miss the French Open and no fewer than three other tournaments while he is sidelined for at least four months after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
It's only the second operation for the 38-year-old Federer; the other was on his left knee in 2016.
He posted on social media Thursday that his knee had been an issue “for a little while.”
“I hoped it would go away,” he said.
—
BASEBALL
n BRISTOL, Conn. — Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian will be the announcers for ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” series, marking the first time since 2007 that the network is going with a two-person booth for its signature game. Jessica Mendoza had been part of the booth since 2015 but has been moved to more studio work as well as calling weeknight games.
—
FOOTBALL
n CHICAGO — The brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher and nine others, including a police officer, have been charged with operating an offshore sports gambling business, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the Illinois village of Mettawa, is accused in U.S. District Court of conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Prosecutors allege that Urlacher and the others ran a ring that raked in millions of dollars.
Prosecutors said the 40-year-old Urlacher acted as an agent for the gambling ring. He is accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses.
Brian Urlacher wasn’t named in the indictment.
n PITTSBURGH — Dan Radakovich, who starred as a linebacker at Penn State in the 1950s before winning two Super Bowls as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, died Thursday. Radakovich was 84.
—
GOLF
n RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Kyle Stanley shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.