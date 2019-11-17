STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury he suffered late in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.
Tagovailoa was injured while being dragged down late in the first half with the Tide up four touchdowns. No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7.
Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of the game.
Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Hours later the school announced he has sustained a dislocated right hip.
Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement that Tagovailoa was undergoing further testing to determine the best treatment plan, but that he’s “expected to make a full recovery.”
AUTO RACING
n HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Tyler Reddick won his second consecutive Xfinity Series championship by snatching the lead away from Cole Custer in a spirited season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Reddick and Custer traded the lead three times in a single lap with Reddick finally surging his Richard Childress Racing entry to the front for good with 18 laps remaining. Reddick is the first driver to win consecutive Xfinity championships since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2011 and 2012 and ninth driver with multiple titles.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Freshman Joseph Girard III made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points in his first collegiate start, and Syracuse defeated Seattle 89-67 in the first meeting between the schools.
Marek Dolezaj added 19 points for the Orange (2-1), one shy of matching his career best.
Terrell Brown scored 23 points for the Redhawks (2-3), who shot 37 percent for the game. Delante Jones added 12 and Myles Carter had 10.
BASEBALL
n PITTSBURGH — Vera Clemente, the widow of Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente and a goodwill ambassador for Major League Baseball, has died. She was 78.
MLB and the Pittsburgh Pirates announced her death Saturday. She died in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
MLB said Vera Clemente had health issues recently. The Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted on Nov. 1 that she had been hospitalized.
