LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner and the WNBA All-Stars put on quite a show in Team Wilson’s 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne on Saturday.
Griner had an All-Star record three dunks, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Aces star Liz Cambage. The Australian 6-foot-8 center had her own fun in the game, playing point guard. She waved off Aces teammate Kayla McBride when she tried to come over and take over the guard position.
The WNBA experimented with two new rules during the contest, having a 20-second shot clock and allowing both teams to sub in one player on offense in a hockey-like move once a quarter. The shot clock barely made a difference as neither team came close to seeing it reach single digits. Team Delle Donne was the first to use the hockey-like sub putting Courtney Vandersloot in late in the first quarter.
Erica Wheeler, one of six first-time All-Stars, made the most of her debut, earning MVP honors by scoring 25 points.
The 255 combined points are the most in All-Star history.
FOOTBALL
n EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning.
The 10-year veteran and former Seattle Seahawk, who signed with the Giants in March as a free agent, announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday. He said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and that he would have no further comment.
AUTO RACING
n NEWTON, Iowa — Chase Briscoe passed Christopher Bell with seven laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway for his first victory of the year.
Briscoe’s only other Xfinity victory came last season on Charlotte’s roval. Briscoe’s No. 98 Ford had been close all season, posting seven top-five finishes and 13 top-10s.
n LONG POND, Pa. — Kevin Harvick turned a lap of 174.058 mph to take the NASCAR Cup pole at Pocono Raceway, following up his first victory of the season last week at New Hampshire with another strong run for the No. 4 Ford.
GOLF
n LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Englishman Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Senior British Open.
Broadhurst had four birdies and a bogey in his third-round 3-under 67 in wet conditions at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a 5-under 205 total.
n MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships event. McIlroy is at 12-under 198.
HORSE RACING
n SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Tax took the lead at the top of the stretch and held off a late charge by favored Tacitus to win the $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.
The Grade II test for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles featured two of the top horses from the Triple Crown — Tacitus and War of Will — but Tax, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, took advantage of a tough start by Tacitus to win by three-quarters of a length.
The gelded 3-year-old son of Arch, Tax paid $11.00, $4.30 and $2.90. Tacitus returned $2.80 and $2.30, and Global Campaign paid $3.20 to show.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.