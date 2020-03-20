The last few days have seen a subtle but important shift in tone as Olympic leaders and Japanese officials discuss the Summer Games in Tokyo, scheduled to begin July 24.
While insisting there is still time to make a decision, they have softened their language about pressing full-speed ahead and are beginning to talk about contingency plans.
During a Friday teleconference, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee executives acknowledged they are preparing for “a variety of outcomes” should the coronavirus pandemic force a change.
“In this time of extreme anxiety, many of us and certainly athletes are incredibly confused and facing an enormous amount of ambiguity as to what may come this summer,” chief executive Sarah Hirshland said.
BASKETBALL
n Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard were named to The Associated Press All-America first team.
The second team consisted of Kansas teammates Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, Malachi Flynn of San Diego State, Cassius Winston of Michigan State and Vernon Carey Jr. of Duke.
Flynn played in high school at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma and is a transfer from Washington State.
Gonzaga 6-11 sophomore Filip Petrusev was named to the third team. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He was joined by Jordan Nwora of Louisville, Jared Butler of Baylor, Tre Jones of Duke and Jalen Smith, Maryland.
n LENEXA, Kansas — John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died. He was 92.
Erickson served as the Bucks’ general manager from 1968-70. He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select eventual NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft.
Erickson coached Wisconsin from 1960-68 and posted a 100-114 record.
Erickson ran for one of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seats as a Republican in 1970 but lost to William Proxmire. He later served as a president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 16 years and also worked as an assistant commissioner of the Big Eight Conference.
FOOTBALL
n ATLANTA — Todd Gurley didn’t wait long to find his new NFL home. He agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Atlanta, less than 24 hours after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams.
The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.
n NEW YORK — The XFL has canceled the remainder of its return season because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities, including Seattle, which posted a 1-4 record. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.
SOCCER
n LOS ANGELES — Major League Soccer extended its moratorium on organized team practices through March 27 in response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
MLS placed a four-day ban on training sessions last week, then extended that into the weekend before adding another week to the moratorium Friday. Under the ban, team training facilities can be accessed for physical therapy purposes only and players cannot work out together because that would violate social-distancing practices.
n The National Women’s Soccer League is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus.
The league announced that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18.
The NWSL has not announced when the season might start. The league had already canceled its preseason matches.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.