PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz each scored a goal to lift the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Friday night and secure this year’s Cascadia Cup trophy.
Jordan Morris assisted on both goals as the Seattle Sounders (12-8-7) moved into second place in the Western Conference. The Timbers are 11-11-4 and sit in seventh place, just above the playoff line.
The Sounders secured their sixth Cascadia Cup, tying the Vancouver Whitecaps’ all-time record. The Timbers have won it four times.
In the 22nd minute, Morris crossed a ball into box that bounced off teammate Ruidiaz and into the path of Roldan, who tapped it past Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark. It was Roldan’s fourth goal this season.
Two minutes into the second half, Morris tallied another assist, crossing the ball to Ruidiaz, who fired a shot from the middle of the penalty box for his 10th goal this year.
Diego Valeri scored for the Timbers in the 54th minute via a free kick that that ricocheted off Ruidiaz and into the goal.
The Timbers nearly equalized in the 58th minute when a Valeri strike and a Cristhian Paredes header forced two quick saves out of Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
In the 80th minute, the Timbers thought they equalized on a Brian Fernandez strike, but it was called back after a video review showed he was offside on the play.
BASKETBALL
￼ SALT LAKE CITY — Tom Nissalke, who won coach of the year honors in the NBA and ABA, has died. He was 87.
Nissalke passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday after facing a “series of health-related problems” in recent years, according to the Deseret News.
He was the first coach of the Utah Jazz after the franchise relocated from New Orleans in 1979. Nissalke was also an NBA head coach in Seattle, Houston and Cleveland.
Nissalke got his start in the pro ranks as an assistant with Milwaukee and helped guide a team featuring Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to an NBA title in 1971. His work with the Bucks landed him a head coaching gig with the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals. He led them to a 42-42 record in his first season.
He was hired the next season in Seattle, but was fired after a 13-32 start. Nissalke then coached the Utah Stars and San Antonio before returning to the NBA with the Rockets. He won 124 games in three seasons with Houston, twice taking the team to the playoffs and the 1977 Eastern Conference finals.
n LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard after he completes a buyout with Memphis, a person familiar with the decision says. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been completed for Howard to make an improbable return to the Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure.
GOLF
n ATLANTA — Brooks Koepka took a one-shot lead with a two-putt birdie on the final hole at the Tour Championship. Koepka, who started the tournament at 7-under par, had a 3-under 67 and reached 13-under in the new format where the score to par is what decides who wins the $15 million. He was one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.
n AURORA, Ontario — Nicole Broch Larsen shot her second consecutive 6-under 66 for a one-shot lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko midway through the CP Women’s Open. Broch Larsen birdied three of her last four holes to push ahead of Ko and post 12-under 132 at Magna Golf Club. Ko shot a bogey-free 67.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.