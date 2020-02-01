MIAMI — Pittsburgh Steelers great Troy Polamalu earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver. Also voted in were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson.
Polamalu will go in the same year as Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher and defensive back Donnie Shell, each of whom were voted in as part of the hall’s special centennial class designed to celebrate the NFL’s 100th year.
Hutchinson played guard for the Seahawks, Vikings and Titans over a 12-year career. He’d been a finalist in all three years since becoming eligible and broke through in this, a class that didn’t include any slam dunks — or a single quarterback among the list of finalists.
n MIAMI — Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The second-year Baltimore quarterback joined Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.
Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo. New Orleans’ Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England’s Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
HORSE RACING
n ARCADIA, Calif. — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert got his 3,000th career victory when Thousand Words won the $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Thousand Words won by three-quarters of a length in the Grade 3 race named for Baffert’s late client. The colt ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.64 at Santa Anita.
SOCCER
n CARSON, Calif. — Ulysses Llanez scored in his U.S. national team debut near his hometown, and a young American roster opened 2020 with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica.
GOLF
n SCOTTSDALE. Ariz. — Tony Finau shot a 9-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Webb Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, a birdie on TPC Scottsdale’s stadium par-3 16th.
n MARRAKECH, Morocco — Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.
Three strokes behind Ames entering the day, Quigley shot his second straight 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 201 at Samanah Golf Club. Ames, the leader after each of the first two days, had a 70.
