CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday. Tepper made a formal presentation to MLS officials on Dec. 5.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber said last week that he expected Charlotte to be the league’s 30th team. The commissioner said at that time no formal approval had been granted yet as the league and Tepper’s group were working to finalize an agreement.
Charlotte’s expansion team could begin play as soon as 2021.
n FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Soccer’s international governing body will assess the bids, which will include visiting each country. Evaluations will be submitted to the FIFA Council and a vote on the host will be held at the organization’s meeting in Ethiopia in June.
OLYMPICS
n WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Three-time Olympic champion and former world mile record-holder Peter Snell died in Dallas. He was 80.
Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners of all time, won the 800 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics at age 21, and the 800-1,500 double at the 1964 Tokyo Games.
He was the first man since 1920 to win the 800 and 1,500 golds at the same Olympics. No male athlete has done so since.
He twice held the mile world record and also held world records in the 800 meters, 880 yards, 1,000 meters, and the 4x1-mile relay.
FOOTBALL
n NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints say former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Johnson, who was a member of the club’s vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps, has died at age 57.
Johnson played in 120 regular-season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986-93, when he had 664 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
TENNIS
n ROME — Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone revealed she’s beaten cancer.
“They diagnosed me with a malign tumor. It was the toughest fight that I’ve ever faced,” the retired Italian player said in a video on Instagram. “The best thing is that I was able to win this battle.”
The 39-year-old Schiavone won the 2010 French Open and was a finalist at Roland Garros the following year. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 2011. She retired in 2018.
