Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is branching out as co-owner and chairman of NFL FLAG in a move designed to boost the noncontact sport both in the U.S. and internationally.
Wilson will work with Izell Reese, a former NFL safety and president of Reigning Champs Experiences, to support the league’s development and work to grow the sport for boys and girls worldwide. RCS is an operating partner of NFL FLAG, producing youth sports events. Wilson already has worked with flag football groups in China, Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Troy Vincent, executive vice president of NFL football operations, said Wilson has the ability to bring people together and will help American football’s growth around the world. Wilson will make his first official appearance as co-owner and chairman at the NFL FLAG Summit during the NFL draft in Las Vegas.
“It’s important to create opportunities for boys and girls from all walks of life to be given these same advantages,” Wilson said. “We want to create opportunities for kids around the world to experience and learn the sport of football and our hope is to grow the popularity of the sport on a global level.”
n NASHUA, N.H. — Nearly half of American sports fans would give up one of their other work holidays in order to have a day off after Super Bowl Sunday, according to a survey commissioned by the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings.
The survey, which was conducted by the polling firm SurveyGizmo, found that more than 40% would rather work Presidents Day, Martin Luther King’s birthday or Columbus Day than the Monday after the NFL championship game.
About 1 in 10 would even prefer to work Christmas or Thanksgiving, and still more would give up the Fourth of July, New Year’s Day or Memorial Day.
BASEBALL
n MIAMI — Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues.
Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.
In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became just the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.
GOLF
n MARRAKECH, Morocco — Stephen Ames shot a 3-under 69 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Morocco Champions. Ames had a 12-under 132 total at Samanah Golf Club in the senior tour’s first event in Africa.
n SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — J.B. Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He shot a 6-under 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64.
