RENTON (AP) — Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah is likely to return from an ankle injury, while starting safety Bradley McDougald is among a handful of starters who will be game-time decisions for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Getting Ansah back to face Atlanta would be a boost for Seattle’s pass rush, which has just one sack in the past three games. Ansah missed last week with an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Cleveland.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that McDougald has responded better than expected after missing last week’s game with back spasms and has a chance to play. McDougald’s uncertain situation was part of the reason Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for safety Quandre Diggs this week.
Carroll sounded pessimistic Diggs would make his debut with Seattle this week. He has been bothered by a hamstring injury and is still learning the Seahawks’ system.
In related news, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan returned to practice from a right ankle sprain and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. If he is unable to play, Matt Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore.
Ryan, who ranks second in the league in yards passing, was on the field Friday for the first time since leaving in the fourth quarter of last week’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
BASEBALL
￼ WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball is conducting a wider probe of the Houston Astros that goes beyond the assistant general manager who was fired this week for inappropriate behavior, concerned about the team’s initial denial.
Houston terminated manager Brandon Taubman on Thursday, saying he directed inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration following Game 6 of the AL Championship Series last weekend.
“There are aspects of this that go beyond the incident that’s been dealt with in terms of the employment of the individual,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday before World Series Game 3. “We need to gather additional facts.”
￼ NEW YORK — Umpire Joe West has sued retired player Paul LoDuca for defamation. The former catcher alleges West gave pitcher Bill Wagner a bigger strike zone in exchange for letting the umpire borrow a vintage car.
In a complaint filed Tuesday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, West contended that LoDuca said during an April 18 podcast on The Action Network that he had been ejected 15 times during his major league career and eight or nine had been by West.
According to West, LoDuca said during the podcast that when the player was catching Wagner during a New York Mets’ game against Philadelphia in 2006 or 2007, West called three straight batters out on strikes. The umpire adds that LoDuca claimed Wagner told him the reason he got the calls was the pitcher had allowed West to drive his 1957 Chevy.
HOCKEY
￼ BARRIE, Ontario — Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk is fighting stomach cancer.
The 56-year-old former Winnipeg Jets star is getting chemotherapy treatment after taking a leave of absence as coach of the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League in September.
“The chemo has hit me pretty hard,” Hawerchuk told NHL.com. “I do it one week and it breaks the body down and then the next week I take a break and build my body up so I can do it again. I have to do that for two months. I really struggle to eat and have a feeding tube, but the last few days I’ve been able to eat a little bit, too. You’ve got to keep your nutrition up.
“For some reason the Lord put me in this kind of fight and I’m ready to fight it. I want to live to tell the story.”
Hawerchuk has coached Barrie since the 2010-11 season. He had 518 goals and 891 assists in 1,888 regular-season games with Winnipeg, Buffalo, St. Louis and Philadelphia. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.