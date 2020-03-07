NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Atkinson won’t have the chance to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together in Brooklyn. The Nets and their coach decided his influence with the team ran out before that pair could get started.
The Nets surprisingly split with their coach Saturday, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth.
The announcement came less than 12 hours after Atkinson guided the Nets to a 139-120 rout of San Antonio. General manager Sean Marks said he and Atkinson had been talking long before that about what was best for the Nets, and they finally concluded it wasn’t their fourth-year coach.
AUTO RACING
n AVONDALE, Ariz. — Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away at Phoenix Raceway for his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Rookie Harrison Burton finished second and Busch was third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the top three finishers. Burton has finished in the top 10 in all four races this season, winning last week at Fontana.
GOLF
n ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-over 73 at Bay Hill and built a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Hatton is at 6-under 210, ahead of Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy, who are both at 4-under 212. Four golfers are at 3-under.
n NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Ernie Els took the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic, eagling the par-5 15th and birdieing the final two holes for a 7-under 64.
Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with the strong finish to reach 12-under 130 at Newport Beach Country Club.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.