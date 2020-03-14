NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.
Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health concerns after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
The 67-year-old Pitino has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three different schools to the Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996) and also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987.
Pitino coached twice in the NBA, with the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team president.
Last June, Pitino coached Panathinaikos to the championship in the Greek League.
n Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Wood is feeling fine, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had publicly confirmed his positive result. Wood’s diagnosis became known one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus.
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus. It cannot be concluded that any of those three players were involved in spreading it to one another.
n FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles are the 2020 college basketball national champions — at least according to state lawmakers.
With the NCAA Tournament canceled due to the new coronavirus outbreak, FSU was declared “national champions by default” by a 37-2 vote in the Florida state senate. Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican from Sarasota who is a Florida State graduate, introduced the resolution.
SKIING
n SALT LAKE CITY — As ski resorts across the U.S. grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company decided Saturday they would shutter 49 of North America’s most well-known resorts.
Vail Resorts said it would shut down its 34 resorts for at least one week before reassessing while Alterra is closing its 15 until further notice.
Vail’s resorts include Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia. Alterra’s include Crystal Mountain in Washington.
AUTO RACING
n FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Motor Speedway isn’t ready to postpone its opening race weekend yet amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Track president Eddie Gossage said that the NASCAR races from March 26-29 are still scheduled even after Forth Worth Mayor Betsy Price declared a state of emergency Friday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.