WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — On the day Houston outfielder Josh Reddick said he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal, union head Tony Clark said safety had become an issue for some of his members.
“There are undoubtedly concerns out there based on some of the commentary that .. there’s a heightened sense of concern to make sure that themselves and their families are protected,” Clark said Friday after speaking with the Astros. “There’s no doubt making sure that our players and their families are able to go to and from the ballpark and perform safely ... is a huge piece of the puzzle.”
Clark spoke before Reddick told reporters that he received death threats on social media and that people have commented on pictures of his infant twins, saying they hope they get cancer. He said teammates have also received threatening messages and he thinks it will be “pretty scary” for his wife and children to join him on the road this season since club hotels become known.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded last month that the Astros violated rules by using a television camera to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. While manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one season and then fired by the team, players were not disciplined.
MISCELLANEOUS
n LOS ANGELES — The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, was reprimanded five years ago for flying without permission into airspace while he had reduced visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record.
Ara Zobayan was counseled by an FAA investigator after he violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport on May 11, 2015, according to the record, which was first reported Friday by the Los Angeles Times.
The record doesn’t indicate whether Zobayan was carrying any passengers at the time.
SOCCER
n Players on the U.S. women’s national team are seeking more than $66 million in damages as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The damages were included in a slew of papers filed Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles ahead of a trial scheduled to start May 5.
Among the documents filed were the separate collective bargaining agreements of the U.S. men’s and women’s teams, which had not previously been made public.
Players on the women’s national team sued the federation last March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams.
Each side in the class-action lawsuit asked for a summary judgment in their favor. The estimate of damages, including interest, was provided by Finnie Bevin Cook, an economist from Deiter Consulting Group, which was retained by the suing players.
The collective bargaining agreements showed a disparity in bonuses but also highlighted the different pay structures between the two teams.
GOLF
n MEXICO CITY — Bryson DeChambeau made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch at Chapultepec Golf Club for an 8-under 63 at the Mexico Championship, giving him a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen and Patrick Reed at the halfway point of the World Golf Championship. DeChambeau was at 11-under 131.
n RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot a 6-under 66 at windy Coco Beach for a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead.
With most of the top players in the world at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico, the 22-year-old Norwegian eagled the par-5 second and rebounded from a late bogey on a par 5 with a birdie to join first-round leader Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater and Emiliano Grillo at 10-under 134.
TRUCK RACING
n LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch extended his NASCAR Truck Series victory record to 57 in his hometown, leading 108 of 134 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion swept both stages and finished 5.958 seconds ahead of Johnny Sauter. Busch has won seven straight races in the series, including all five he entered last season.
