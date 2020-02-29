LOS ANGELES (AP) — The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by allegations that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, her lawyer said in a statement Saturday.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
Vanessa Bryant’s lawyer, Gary Robb, said that she went to the sheriff’s office on Jan. 26, the day of the crash, “and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.”
“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests,” Robb said.
Robb said the sharing of photos would be “an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”
AUTO RACING
n FONTANA, Calif. — Harrison Burton held off Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Riley Herbst for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
When Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe spun on the 126th lap of the 150-lap race and caused the sixth caution of the final stage, the 19-year-old Burton was the first off pit row among the lead-lap cars. He kept the lead on the restart, and he hung on for his first win in 12 Xfinity starts with Herbst close behind.
GOLF
n TUCSON, Ariz. — Brett Quigley shot a 5-under 68 in the Cologuard Classic to open a three-stroke lead in his bid to win for the second time in his first four PGA Tour Champions starts. Fred Couples was second after a 66.
n PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tommy Fleetwood birdied four of his final six holes on the way to a 3-under 67 in the third round of The Honda Classic, moving to 5-under for the week and one shot ahead of Brendan Steele at PGA National.
HORSE RACING
n HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Ete Indien made a huge move right out of the gate and went on to win the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park, a victory that will likely be enough to earn him a spot in the Kentucky Derby.
A slew of challengers jostled for spots behind Ete Indien, but once the group hit the stretch Ete Indien took off and won easily for jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Patrick Biancone. Ete Indien finished the 8 1/2 furlongs in 1:43.02, and returned $8.60, $4.40 and $3.
