FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott was finishing the early stretching at the first practice since ending his long holdout with the Dallas Cowboys when the star running back was called to the front of the group.
Cheers rose from teammates Wednesday before Elliott led a brief set of jumping jacks to get the workout moving again.
The two-time NFL rushing champion is back with the Cowboys thanks to a $90 million, six-year extension that makes Elliott the highest-paid player at his position.
Elliott will get $50 million guaranteed. The $15 million-per-year average on the extension surpasses the $14.4 million Todd Gurley got from the Los Angeles Rams last summer. Gurley’s guarantee was $45 million.
￼ Bobby Dillon, the Green Bay Packers’ career leader in interceptions who lost his left eye following two childhood accidents, died Aug. 22 in Temple, Texas. He was 89.
The New York Times reported that Dillon’s daughter, Karen Gooch, said the cause was complications of dementia.
Dillon played safety for Green Bay from 1952-59, setting the franchise record for interceptions with 52, including four against Detroit on Thanksgiving Day in 1953.
Dillon returned five interceptions for touchdowns and led the league in interception return yards in 1956 with 244.
Dillon was an AP All-Pro selection four times and was selected for the Pro Bowl four times, all while playing with a glass eye.
￼ SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who grew up in Chico, Calif., purchased and gifted 375 football helmets — the VICIS ZERO1 models — to Chico High, Paradise High and Pleasant Valley, his alma mater.
The helmet was rated the best in the business by NFL/NFLPA laboratory testing for three successive seasons. Rodgers made the donation through his Aaron Rodgers Foundation.
