LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike collected 14 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks wrapped up the No. 3 seed with a 102-68 victory over the Seattle Storm on Thursday night.
Chicago and Las Vegas can still tie the Sparks (21-12), but Los Angeles holds the tiebreaker with both teams.
The defending champion Storm (17-16) dropped a half-game below Minnesota, but they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against their first-round opponent. With some help from the Lynx, Seattle can still regain the No. 6 seed and host the one-game opening round.
Jewell Loyd and Alysha Clark both reached 200 career 3-pointers for Seattle, the only WNBA players to achieve the milestone in the same game.
FOOTBALL
￼ WASHINGTON — RFK Stadium, the former home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and Senators, and Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, will be demolished by 2021, local officials in Washington said.
Events DC, the city agency that manages the stadium, began soliciting bids on Thursday for the demolition of the vacant, deteriorating structure, which opened in 1961 as D.C. Stadium and was renamed in 1969 for Robert F. Kennedy the year after he was assassinated.
￼ ST. LOUIS — The NFL, Los Angeles Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider why a lawsuit over the team’s departure from St. Louis should be settled in arbitration, not open court.
The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the case should be heard in a St. Louis courtroom. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Kroenke, the Rams and the league filed an appeal Wednesday.
Kroenke’s lawyers say that the Missouri Supreme Court ruling will cause “irreparable harm” to the Rams by denying the team’s right to have the case resolved in arbitration.
The Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, prompting a suit by St. Louis city and county and the operator of the domed downtown stadium where the Rams formerly played.
BASEBALL
￼ Home runs surged 58% at Triple-A this season following the switch to major league baseballs.
According to the organization that governs the minors, 5,752 homers were hit in the International and Pacific Coast leagues. That’s up from 3,652 in 2018.
Rawlings provides baseballs for the majors and minors. The big league balls are manufactured in Costa Rica, the minor league balls in China.
Big league batters are on pace to break the season home run record next week with 2½ weeks remaining in the season.
HOCKEY
￼ CHICAGO — The NHL and NHL Players’ Association will meet again today in New York to continue collective bargaining negotiations.
Players have until Sept. 15 to decide whether to terminate the current collective bargaining agreement effective a year from now. Owners had the same option and chose not to end it, citing the health of the league and the momentum from a period of labor peace.
Unlike previous negotiations where Commissioner Gary Bettman said there was a need for fundamental changes, the issues this time appear more manageable. Bettman described it as “joint problem-solving” between the league and players, which has sparked the ongoing dialogue.
