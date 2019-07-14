ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals great Bob Gibson is fighting pancreatic cancer.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the 83-year-old Hall of Famer was diagnosed with the cancer several weeks ago and revealed the news Saturday to the other living Hall of Famers.
Gibson’s longtime agent, Dick Zitzmann, told the Post-Dispatch that Gibson has visited The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and has been hospitalized in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, for the past two weeks. Zitzmann said chemotherapy is likely to begin Monday in Omaha.
The newspaper said the news became public Saturday night when Hall of Famer Jack Morris, broadcasting a Minnesota Twins game, spoke of it, having received his notification. The Cardinals’ front office also was notified.
Gibson was 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA in 17 seasons with the Cardinals from 1959-75.
n The Boston Red Sox made the first significant trade since the All-Star break, getting pitcher Andrew Cashner from Baltimore. The 32-year-old righty was 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 17 starts for the team with the worst record in the majors.
AUTO RACING
n SPARTA, Ky. — Kurt Busch earned his first NASCAR win of the season by outracing his younger brother Kyle in overtime in a door-to-door to the Kentucky Speedway finish line.
GOLF
n AKRON, Ohio — Scott Parel took advantage of Retief Goosen’s problems to take the third-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments.
Seven strokes behind Goosen at the start of the day, Parel birdied two of the last three holes — holing a 30-footer on the par-4 18th — for 3-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Goosen at Firestone Country Club.
Goosen followed his opening rounds of 69 and 62 with a 75. The South African played the first four holes in 4-over, making a bogey on No. 1, a double bogey on No. 3 and another bogey on No. 4. He had two more bogeys in the back nine and made only one birdie in the round.
n SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 66 in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson into the final round. Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys in gusty conditions to reach 16-under 197 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
n SILVIS, Illinois — Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry shared the third-round lead in the John Deere Classic. Tringale shot a 6-under 65 to match Landy at 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. Landry had a 67.
