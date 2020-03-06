MONTREAL (AP) — Henri Richard, the speedy and durable center who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday. He was 84.
The Canadiens announced the death of the Hall of Famer on Twitter, calling him “one of the organization’s greatest legends and ambassadors.” Richard had Alzheimer’s disease.
He was better known as the younger brother of superstar Maurice “Rocket” Richard and was nicknamed the Pocket Rocket for his 5-foot-7, 160-pound frame.
“Henri Richard was one of the true giants of the game,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, lauding him as an “incomparable winner, leader, gentleman.”
Known for his tenacity and playmaking, Richard was captain of the Canadiens from 1971 until his retirement in 1975. He succeeded the legendary Jean Beliveau, with whom he shares the record of playing 20 seasons for the NHL club.
Henri Richard played 1,256 regular-season games, another Canadiens record. He scored 358 goals and had 1,046 points, third in team history behind Guy Lafleur (1,246) and Beliveau (1,219). He added 129 points in 180 playoff games.
BASKETBALL
n The NBA fined Dallas owner Mark Cuban $500,000 for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.
The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, laid out parameters for proper conduct by team personnel toward game officials, how team personnel other than coaches are not allowed on the court during games and how they cannot use “profane or objectionable language that might be heard by spectators” during the game.
Further, it said the league’s “enforcement of these rules with enhanced penalties will be a point of emphasis for the league office” during the rest of the season and beyond.
The memo about the rules of conduct for team personnel does not mention Cuban specifically, though he typically sits near the Mavericks’ bench during games.
BASEBALL
n PHOENIX — Two-time NL batting champion Christian Yelich finalized a $215 million, nine-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.
His new deal added $187.25 million over seven seasons to the remaining $27.75 million Yelich was guaranteed as part of the $49.57 million, seven-year contract he signed in March 2015 with Miami.
n PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets after going 2-for-13 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years.
The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit’s Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. He also had three walks.
Tebow has a .151 average (11-for-73) in four spring trainings with the Mets. After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016. He hit .148 (4-for-27) with eight strikeouts during spring training in 2017, .056 (1-for-18) in 2018 and .267 (4-for-15) last year.
GOLF
n ORLANDO, Fla. — Tyrrell Hatton shot a 3-under 69 at Bay Hill and shared the lead with Sung Kang going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Kang birdied four of his last seven holes for a 68.
n NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Monday qualifier David Morland IV shot a 10-under 61 at Newport Beach Country Club to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic. Morland had five birdies on each nine, closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th. He was a stroke off the course record set by Tom Purtzer in 2004 and matched by Nick Price in 2011 and Duffy Waldorf in 2015.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.