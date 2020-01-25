PHOENIX (AP) — Transgender girls and women would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a proposed Arizona law.
The proposal announced by GOP Rep. Nancy Barto on Friday is co-sponsored by 22 other Republican House members and is the latest on a growing list of more than a dozen states with bills that focus on transgender young people.
The Arizona legislation allows only biological women or girls to play on female teams, and requires a doctor’s note to prove a person is female if their birth sex is disputed. It allows lawsuits by students who believe they’ve missed opportunities because a transgender person is on a school team.
The measure is intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against biological males, Barto said in a statement. It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams.
COLLEGES
n MOSCOW, Idaho — A former University of Idaho athlete is expected to receive a settlement payment in exchange for dropping a lawsuit claiming the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint, the university said.
The state of Idaho will pay $160,000 to Mairin Jameson, who says she plans to work with new athletic director Terry Gawlik to improve the athletic department’s culture, the university said in a statement.
The former diver claimed in the 2018 lawsuit that the school mishandled her 2013 sexual assault complaint against a football player.
FOOTBALL
n BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron has agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season, the university announced. The six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season that concluded with a 42-25 victory over Clemson.
BASEBALL
n DENVER — All-Star shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $27.5 million, two-year contract that avoids an arbitration hearing, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The 27-year-old Story had 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases last season — making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other one. Story also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363) in 2019.
GOLF
n SAN DIEGO — Ryan Palmer made 11 birdies for a 10-under 62 on the North Course at Torrey Pines to build a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker in the Farmers Insurance Open. Palmer is at 10-under 134.
n BOCA RATON, Fla. — Madelene Sagstrom birdied seven of the first nine holes and shot a 10-under 62 to take the second-round lead in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. Sagstrom had a 10-under 134 total for a one-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda.
FIGURE SKATING
n GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alysa Liu held off Mariah Bell and successfully defended her U.S. Figure Skating Championships title. The 14-year-old Liu hit two triple axels among eight triples overall and attempted the only quad of the event, a lutz she under-rotated. Her 160.12 points by far exceeded the rest of the field and lifted her to 235.52 and up from second place after the short program.
