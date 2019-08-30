PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carli Lloyd had a goal and an assist in front of her hometown fans, and the U.S. women’s national team continued its post-World Cup victory tour with a 4-0 win over Portugal in front of a record crowd on Thursday night.
The announced attendance of 49,504 at Lincoln Financial Field was the largest ever for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S. women, breaking the previous mark of 44,028 set in Pittsburgh during the team’s 2015 victory tour.
Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian and Allie Long also scored for the U.S., which has won 15 consecutive matches for the first time since 1996. Christen Press had two assists.
BASKETBALL
￼ Police in Mobile, Ala., have issued a warrant for the arrest of DeMarcus Cousins. The Los Angeles Lakers center is accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his young son, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Police said the warrant was generated earlier this week and signed by Cousins’ ex-girlfriend, Cristy West.
Cousins could face a third-degree domestic violence charge of harassing communications.
GOLF
￼ PORTLAND, Ore. — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko finally made a bogey, ending a record run of 114 consecutive holes without dropping a shot, and finished with a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the Portland Classic, four shots off the lead.
Mi Jung Hur and Hannah Green each shot 8-under 64 to share the lead. Jane Park and 18-year-old Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh were one shot back.
￼ CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 on his return to the European Tour, leaving the new FedEx Cup winner four strokes behind Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera after the first round of the European Masters.
McIlroy had six birdies and three bogeys on the Severiano Ballesteros course in the Swiss Alps in his first competitive round at the Crans-sur-Sierre club since 2011.
Schwab, a 24-year-old Austrian, had a bogey-free 63 in the morning and was joined in the afternoon by Lorenzo-Vera. The 100th-ranked Frenchman had been 1-over after six holes.
BASEBALL
￼ NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have reacquired the YES Network, joining Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy an 80% stake in the channel from The Walt Disney Co.
The deal values YES at $3.47 billion, nearly $500 million less than when 21st Century Fox acquired a majority stake in 2014. Disney was required to sell off Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its $71 billion deal to acquire Fox’s entertainment assets, which triggered Yankee Global Enterprises’ right-of-first-refusal to buy back YES Network shares. That deal closed in March.
