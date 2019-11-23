CLEVELAND (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph didn’t escape the brawl with the Cleveland Browns unpunished.
Rudolph was fined $50,000 on Saturday by the NFL for his involvement in the melee that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled off his helmet and hit him over the head with it.
Rudolph avoided suspension for his actions — he tried to pull off Garrett’s helmet and charged him — but was one of 33 players fined by the league for their involvement. The league penalized 29 players $3,507 apiece for “entering the fight area.”
In all, the league handed out more than $700,000 for discipline stemming from the ugly final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. There was another $77,206 assessed for personal fouls earlier in the game.
Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for tearing off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon.” His appeal was denied this week when he told appeals officer James Thrash that Rudolph used a racial slur against him.
Rudolph wrestled with Garrett and unsuccessfully tried to yank off the Pro Bowler’s helmet before running after him and then being struck on the top of the head.
—
GOLF
n NAPLES, Fla. — Sei Young Kim was on the verge of taking all the drama out of the chase for the richest payoff in women’s golf history.
She opened with three birdies in seven holes in the CME Group Tour Championship as her challengers either stalled or faded. She led by five shots before making the turn.
But when the third round ended at Tiburon Golf Club, Kim had to settle for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda with one round remaining to see who wins the $1.5 million.
n ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A few years removed from battling the full yips, Brendon Todd has a chance to be mentioned alongside Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson as he goes for a third straight PGA Tour victory.
With six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course, Todd shot an 8-under 62 to tie the 54-hole tournament record and build a two-shot lead in the RSM Classic.
Not since Johnson in 2017 has anyone won three straight starts on the PGA Tour. Not since Woods in 2006 has anyone won three straight tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.
Todd was at 18-under 194, two shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66), who already has won this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
—
MISCELLANEOUS
n AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police have arrested a second man in the disappearance of a UFC heavyweight fighter’s stepdaughter.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press by email Saturday that 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery has been charged with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Fisher was arrested Friday and booked Saturday into the Lee County Jail, Hughes told the Opelika-Auburn News and WRBL-TV.
Blanchard, whose stepfather is UFC participant Walt Harris of metro Birmingham, was last seen Oct. 23 at a convenience store in Auburn.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.