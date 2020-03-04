WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight and Reform Committee approved legislation Wednesday to have the comptroller general of the U.S. study baseball’s minor leagues, which are trying to fend off a contraction proposal from major league clubs.
The committee by voice vote approved the bill, which calls on the comptroller general to “evaluate the social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture.”
Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governs the minors, are negotiating a Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires after this season. MLB’s proposal would drop the big league affiliation of 42 minor league teams and eliminate short-season leagues not held at major league training complexes.
The current PBA guarantees a minimum 160 affiliations.
n TAMPA, Fla. — A New York sports gambler is facing federal charges in Florida related to threatening social media messages sent to players with the Tampa Bay Rays and other teams, federal authorities said Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa announced a charge of transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce against Benjamin Tucker Patz, 23. He faces up to five years in federal prison.
SOCCER
n MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retirement did not last long for former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard, who will play for the United Soccer League team that he co-owns.
The 40-year-old former Everton standout announced that he will be on the field this season for Memphis in the second-tier USL League Championship, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. He retired last October at the end of the MLS season, his last with the Colorado Rapids.
AUTO RACING
n ORLANDO, Fla. — Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway will become Speedweek next February as NASCAR condenses the schedule leading up to the season-opening Daytona 500.
The first race of 2021, the Busch Clash, will move from Sunday to Tuesday and go from the iconic speedway’s 2.5-mile tri-oval to the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the infield. The limited-field exhibition will be one of seven races staged during a six-day span, culminating Feb. 14 with the Great American Race on Valentine’s Day.
Daytona 500 pole qualifying also will move from Sunday to Wednesday and set the front row for the sport’s showcase event. The 150-mile Duels, which set the rest of the field, will continue to be on Thursday night.
