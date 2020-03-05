SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the Seattle Seahawks play has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Chase Gallagher, a spokesman for King County, said Thursday that previously scheduled sporting events at Century Link Field will proceed. However health authorities have advised that the elderly and people with weak immune systems not attend games or matches there in the near term.
Gallagher said health officials are working with the stadium to determine potential exposures from a Feb. 22 game involving the Seattle Dragons and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL football league. Chase said that authorities determined the risk of infection for people who attended that game was low.
SOCCER
n ORLANDO, Fla. — Christen Press and Carli Lloyd scored in the second half to give the United States a 2-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup.
Alyssa Naeher made three saves to keep England scoreless and extend the top-ranked Americans’ unbeaten streak to 29 games.
Spain beat Japan 3-1 earlier Thursday at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium to open the tournament. The winner of the four-team round-robin tournament is determined on points.
COLLEGES
n LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas forcefully objected to charges that its storied men’s basketball program, currently No. 1 in the nation, and its football programs had committed significant violations tied primarily to recruiting when it issued its formal response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations Thursday night.
In a series of documents totaling nearly 300 pages of arguments and supporting materials, the school claims several facts involving Bill Self’s basketball program are in dispute, including charges that Kansas lacked institutional control and its Hall of Fame coach and his assistant, Kurtis Townsend, had committed a series of high-level violations.
“There is no reasonable conclusion that members of the university, including the men’s basketball staff, knew or should have known about any violations of NCAA rules,” the response said. “Self had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants. ... Voluminous evidence demonstrates uncontestably that Coach Self did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance.”
The NCAA issued its original notice of allegations on Sept. 23, which included five violations for men’s basketball — all Level 1, the most severe — and two lesser violations for football. The school then received an amended notice Jan. 30 that added an eighth, low-level violation involving the current football staff led by Les Miles.
GOLF
n ORLANDO, Fla. — The leading two players at Bay Hill are no surprise, even if they have next to nothing in common.
Rory McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world who hasn’t finished out of the top 10 in any tournament since September, shot a 6-under 66 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Matt Every, the No. 309 player in the world whose only two PGA Tour victories in 237 starts were back-to-back at Bay Hill, played in the tough afternoon wind and was one shot better with a 65.
