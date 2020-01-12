FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Now this was a perfect ending for North Dakota State, with its redshirt freshman quarterback and the senior safety in his final game after first wanting to be a Bison quarterback.
Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and James Hendricks had a game-clinching interception after an earlier TD run on a fake field goal as the Bison beat James Madison 28-20 on Saturday for their eighth FCS national championship, and the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.
“To go out on top as a senior is an incredible feeling,” said Hendricks, who was a third-string quarterback before moving to defense a sophomore in 2017. “That’s what I’ll remember. ... I just feel so fortunate.
The Bison (16-0) stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row while winning their record eighth championship in the division — all in the past nine seasons. They also won five NCAA Division II titles from 1983-90.
After stopping Lance short on a fourth-and-2 at its 36 with 2:51 left, James Madison (14-2) drove to the 3 before Hendricks picked off the pass by Ben DiNucci at the goal line.
n NEW YORK — Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cowher, an analyst for CBS, was surprised by the announcement made live on air in studio before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game Saturday night.
Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news to Cowher during CBS’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.
“This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but ...” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year’s Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer.
An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker and then his wife Veronica and daughter Meagan, who were standing off to the side of the set. The rest of Cowher’s CBS broadcast team, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms, also gave him congratulatory hugs.
Cowher was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992-2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh teams won nine division titles.
Cowher had an overall career record of 161-99-1 with a .619 winning percentage
GOLF
n HONOLULU — Brendan Steele went from lagging behind to seizing control in the Sony Open when he birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 64 to take a three-shot lead into the final round.
Steele is at 12-under 198, and only Cameron Smith (66) is within three of the lead. Steele will be going for his fourth PGA Tour victory, and first since repeating at the Safeway Open in the fall of 2017.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.