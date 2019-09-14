“NFL PrimeTime” with Chris Berman and Tom Jackson is coming back after a 14-year absence.
ESPN+ is bringing back the highlights show beginning Sunday. It will air on the streaming service on Sunday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. EDT and will be available on demand until Wednesday night.
“NFL PrimeTime” was a staple of ESPN’s coverage of the league from 1987-2005, when the network aired Sunday night games and it was the only outlet to get extended highlights. It went off the air in 2006 when NBC took over the rights for “Sunday Night Football” and ESPN started airing “Monday Night Football”.
HOCKEY
￼ CHICAGO — A posthumous study of Stan Mikita’s brain shows the hockey Hall of Famer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy at the time of his death a year ago.
Dr. Ann McKee, the director of the BU CTE Center, announced the findings during the Concussion Legacy Foundation’s Chicago Honors Dinner at the request of Mikita’s family.
CTE is a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. It is known to cause memory loss, violent moods and other cognitive difficulties. It can only be diagnosed after death.
Mikita is the eighth former NHL player diagnosed with CTE at the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, a list that also includes Derek Boogaard, Bob Probert and Reggie Fleming.
Mikita, who played from 1959-80 and helped Chicago to the 1961 Stanley Cup title, died last August at age 78. He had been in poor health after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia — a progressive disease that causes problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood.
GOLF
￼ GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Scott McCarron, Retief Goosen and Tom Gillis shot 6-under 66s to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge.
McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader and a three-time winner this year, birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th in a bogey-free round at rain-softened Warwick Hills.
￼ WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Kevin Chappell shot an 11-under 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
Chappell missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s tour record.
