TIGNES, France (AP) — After nearly three weeks of complete uncertainty at the Tour de France, things are back to normal, with an Ineos rider in the yellow jersey.
Never in its six previous victories at cycling’s marquee event did the super-rich British team have to wait so long before taking control of the race. But two days before the Tour ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, new race leader Egan Bernal and his teammates finally did it Friday during a memorable stage that was turned upside-down by a hailstorm.
The dramatic weather conditions made the road to the ski resort of Tignes too dangerous and forced organizers to stop Stage 19. But before they called it a day, Ineos riders had already made the pack explode en route to the Col de l’Iseran, the Tour’s highest point at 9,090 feet.
Times were taken at the top of the mountain, were Bernal was 2 minutes, 10 seconds faster than previous leader Julian Alaphilippe, enough to wipe away the Frenchman’s race lead.
GOLF
n MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 (9-under 131 total) in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.
n LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Wes Short Jr. shot his second straight 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Senior British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Short closed with three straight birdies to post a 6-under 134 and take the solo lead at a senior major for the first time. Fellow American Scott Dunlap shot 68 and was one shot back.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.