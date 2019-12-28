San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard posted a heartfelt tribute Friday to his slain brother Clayton, whose memorial service will take place today outside of Nashville, Tennessee, in their hometown of Franklin.
“What happened is absolutely awful and has been and will continue to be the hardest things my family and I have had to go through,” C.J. Beathard said as part of a lengthy Instagram post. “But I can find some peace knowing that he is at peace in heaven right now, and I know without a doubt God will bring a whole bunch of good out of this.”
Clayton Beathard, 22, was fatally stabbed along with his friend, Paul Trapeni III, at a Nashville bar early last Saturday morning. Michael Mosley, 23, was captured by police on Wednesday and is facing two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.
Coach Kyle Shanahan excused Beathard to fly home last Saturday to mourn with his family for as long as he wishes.
TENNIS
n NEW YORK — Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig had stitches removed after surgery for a nerve problem in her right elbow that will sideline her for the start of the tennis season.
The right-hander had the operation in New York earlier this month and announced that she would be missing the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.
At the 2016 Summer Games, Puig earned Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold medal in any sport. She also became the first woman representing Puerto Rico to win any medal.
