PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested a woman following the shooting death of a Portland State University basketball player.
Police in Portland say 30-year-old Tamena Strickland was taken into custody late Friday following the shooting death of 22-year-old Deante Strickland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Deante Strickland’s uncle, Damian Strickland, said Tamena Strickland is Deante Strickland’s sister.
Tamena Strickland is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center without bail on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
n Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned.
GOLF
n MILTON KEYNES, England — Hinako Shibuno’s dream debut continued as she fired a 5-under 67 to seize a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Women’s British Open.
The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut, hit six birdies in the final nine holes of the third round for a 14-under 202.
Overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai (72) started with a three-shot lead at Woburn Golf Club and stretched it to five as Shibuno had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9. But with Sung Hyun Park also closing in, Buhai stumbled with three bogeys in five holes. The 30-year-old South African, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, dropped to second at 12-under.
Second-ranked Park was a shot further back in third after a bogey-free 68.
n GREENSBORO, N.C. — Byeong Hun An shot a 4-under 66 for a one-stroke lead after three rounds at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final event before the playoffs.
An, who was at 17-under 193, has held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds and has yet to play a hole worse than par. The 27-year-old South Korean with three international victories has put himself in position to claim his first win on tour.
Former Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett were tied for second, with Simpson shooting a 65 and Garnett a 66.
FOOTBALL
n ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy’s superintendent said the school’s football team won’t use “Load the Clip” as its motto amid concerns it was insensitive to victims of gun violence. Superintendent Sean Buck told the Capital Gazette that the slogan was insensitive to the community and inappropriate.
The Academy is located in Annapolis, where a gunman last year shot and killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.
AUTO RACING
n WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Austin Cindric won the road course at Watkins Glen in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, holding off veteran AJ Allmendinger in the final two laps.
It was the first series win for the 20-year-old of Penske Racing, and he outran one of the best road racers in NASCAR.
TROTTING
n EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The $1 million Hambletonian was supposed to be the showcase for 27-year-old Sweden trainer Marcus Melander and his barn of top 3-year-old trotters.
A bunch of Canadians stole the spotlight.
Long-shot Forbidden Trade held off Melander’s heavily favored Greenshoe in the closing strides and won trotting’s biggest race by a neck at the Meadowlands Racetrack.
It was an all-Canadian show with Bob McClure handling the drive and Luc Blais training last year’s top 2-year-old in Canada for owners Serge Godin and Distinction Capital Inc.
