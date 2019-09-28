ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old colt sustained a catastrophic injury in the eighth race at Santa Anita and was euthanized Saturday, the 32nd horse to die at the track since December.
Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Mario Gutierrez was tossed off in the incident on the second day of the fall meet at Santa Anita, where the Breeders’ Cup world championships are to be run in November.
Track officials said Gutierrez wasn’t injured after landing near the inner rail. He was taken away by ambulance.
Track veterinarian Dr. Dana Stead said in a statement that Emtech had two broken front legs and she made the decision to euthanize the colt on the track.
BASEBALL
n ANAHEIM, Calif. — Justin Verlander recorded two strikeout milestones, getting his 3,000th in the majors and career-high 300th of the season, and the Houston Astros clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Verlander (21-6) became the 18th pitcher to reach 3,000 career punchouts and the 19th since 1900 to reach 300 in a season.
The right-hander came into the game with 2,994 strikeouts. He achieved the career milestone in the fourth inning when he got Kole Calhoun swinging at a slider. Calhoun reached first, though, on a wild pitch.
According to Baseball-Reference and Retrosheet, that’s the first time a pitcher has recorded his 3,000th strikeout on a wild pitch.
n NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run to break the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0.
FOOTBALL
n NEW YORK — The NFL agreed with game officials on a seven-year labor contract that will run through the 2025 season. The deal came with the current contract set to expire in May. The new agreement lasts through May 2026.
AUTO RACING
n CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger raced to his first NASCAR victory in five years in the Xfinity Series race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
It was Allmendinger’s first victory since he won in a Cup car in 2014. His last Xfinity Series victory was in 2013.
GOLF
n PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Steve Flesch shot a 4-under 67 at Poppy Hills to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Pure Insurance Championship.
Flesch had five birdies and a bogey at Poppy Hills to reach 8-under. The 52-year-old Flesch won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic last year for his first senior title after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
n INDIANAPOLIS — Mi Jung Hur kept her two-stroke lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing five of the final eight holes for a 6-under 66.
Hur rebounded from an opening bogey with a birdie on the par-5 second. She added birdies on Nos. 9, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 18 to get to 17-under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
