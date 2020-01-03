Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) superstar Jalen Suggs made his post-high school landing spot known Friday when the versatile 6-5 guard announced that he would play basketball for Gonzaga, the (Minneapolis) Star Tribune reported.
Suggs’ announcement came after the Redhawks’ 89-68 victory over Park Center in the first game of a two-day basketball showcase at Minnehaha Academy. He made it official at halftime of the second game between national powerhouses The Patrick School (N.J.) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.).
The announcement, which was broadcast on ESPN2, ended months of conjecture and opinions regarding Suggs, a highly sought-after combo guard who is ranked No. 10 nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247 Sports and No. 11 by Rivals.com. He is the Zags’ highest-rated recruit.
Gonzaga was among five schools considered finalists, along with Florida, Florida State, Iowa State and Minnesota.
Suggs, who has led the Redhawks to three consecutive Class 2A basketball state titles, is also the reigning Minnesota Mr. Football. Playing quarterback and defensive back, he led three-school co-op team SMB to a Class 4A state championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish in November.
FOOTBALL
n MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the NFL.
The record-setting junior announced on Twitter and Instagram that he will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the NFL draft.
The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American finished his college career with 6,174 yards rushing, the most by any player in FBS history through their junior season. Taylor also had 55 total touchdowns in his three seasons.
n BOISE, Idaho — Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Both teams finished 7-6.
n The NFL goes into the playoffs with its regular-season ratings having gone up for the second straight year, the first time the league has seen back-to-back increases since 2010.
The league’s 100th season was its most viewed in four years as games averaged 16.5 million viewers on television. That is a 5% increase over 2018, according to Nielsen.
n Mississippi State fired Joe Moorhead after just two seasons, making the unusual decision to dismiss a coach after a bowl game. The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State.
SOCCER
n ST. LOUIS — Stanford junior midfielder Catarina Macario and Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson are the Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players.
Macario is the fifth female player to repeat as the winner and the sixth two-time women’s winner overall. She led the nation and set a Stanford record with 32 goals last season.
Robinson led the nation in points with 45 and tied for the lead in goals with 18.
n CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.
The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined. They will use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica in Feb. 1 at Carson, California.
GOLF
n KAPALUA, Hawaii — Through bursts of rain and gusts that topped 30 mph, Xander Schauffele managed to go bogey-free for the second straight day with a 5-under 68 that gave him a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
