SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexis Strickland scored the go-ahead goal on a header in the 38th minute and North Carolina held off Washington State 2-1 on Friday in the NCAA Women’s College Cup semifinals.
The top-seeded Tar Heels (24-1-1) advanced to Sunday’s championship game against Stanford, which defeated UCLA 4-1 in the other semifinal.
Washington State (16-7-1) bows out after becoming the first Cougars team to reach a Final Four in any sport.
Morgan Weaver scored in the eighth minute to give the Cougars the early lead. It was Weaver’s 15th goal of the season.
Alessia Russo tied the score in the 24th minute, and Strickland connected on a header off a cross from Ru Mucherera.
North Carolina, ranked No. 2, has been to the championship game 26 times and has won a record 22 national titles. The Tar Heels are the nation’s only program to appear in all 38 NCAA Tournaments in women’s soccer.
BASKETBALL
n NEW YORK — The New York Knicks fired David Fizdale after barely 100 games on the job.
The Knicks cut ties with Fizdale on Friday after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18, and promoted assistant Mike Miller to interim head coach.
Fizdale ran practice earlier in the day but was then fired along with assistant Keith Smart. The Knicks made no comment on the decision to release Fizdale after he went 21-83.
GOLF
n NASSAU, Bahamas — Two big birdies from Gary Woodland gave him the lead in the Hero World Challenge. A closing birdie on a hole that has vexed Tiger Woods put him in range of a third victory this year.
Patrick Reed fully expected to be right there within until watching video of his club moving sand away from his golf ball in a waste area, leading to a two-shot penalty in a round that didn’t go all that well in the first place.
The end of an entertaining round in this holiday event in the tropics set up what figures to be a lively conclusion. Woodland’s final two birdies gave him a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson.
Six players were separated by three shots.
