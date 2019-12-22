PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kathryn Plummer led Stanford to its second straight NCAA women’s volleyball title and ninth overall, finishing with 22 kills in the Cardinal’s 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night.
Stanford (30-4) won back-to-back titles for the second time in program history. Wisconsin (27-7) has never won a title, falling to 0-3 in NCAA finals.
Plummer, the two-time player of the year, had a .459 hitting percentage, 10 digs and three blocks.
BASEBALL
n The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the agreement had not been announced. Keuchel’s deal includes a vesting option for 2023 that would bring the total value to $74 million.
The 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA.
FOOTBALL
n NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two men were stabbed to death early Saturday at a Nashville bar and one of the victims was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard, authorities said.
Nashville Police said 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed in a fight at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill.
The Tennessean reported Beathard was the brother of quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers. The report said the victim also was the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.
SOCCER
n Martin Peters, whose place in English soccer lore was secured by scoring one of the national team’s goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, died Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 76.
Peters’ family announced his death via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Peters netted the second goal in the 1966 final that still remains the most cherished day in the history of English soccer. Geoff Hurst, who also played alongside Peters at West Ham, scored England’s other three goals in a 4-2 win after extra time. It is the only major tournament won by the England men’s soccer team.
