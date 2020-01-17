Former Chicago White Sox ace Jack McDowell said during a radio interview Friday that the team had a sign-stealing system involving a camera at Comiskey Park.
“We had a system at Old Comiskey Park in the late ’80s, Gatorade sign out in right-center had a light, there was a toggle switch in the manager’s office and a camera zoomed in on the catcher,” McDowell told WFNZ-AM in Charlotte, N.C.
“I’m gonna whistleblow this now because I’m getting tired of this crap. … Tony La Russa is the one who put it in. He was also the head, the first team of all the people doing steroids (referring to La Russa’s time as Athletics manager). Yet he’s still in the game making half a million, you know? No one is going to go after that. It’s just, this stuff is getting old where they target certain guys and let other people off the hook.”
n KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise last fall, died last week of complications form pneumonia. He was 84.
BASKETBALL
n MIAMI — The NBA no longer expects the league’s board of governors to vote in April on whether to make significant changes to the league’s schedule in time for the 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.
The changes remain a real possibility. The new twist, as detailed in a memo the NBA sent to teams Friday, is that much of the feedback the league received on the ideas for change suggested that more time is necessary to implement them correctly.
FOOTBALL
n CLEMSON, S.C. — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back announced his decision on social media. He gained 1,614 yards and scored 19 touchdowns this season.
n NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the decision said the New York Giants are hiring former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be their offensive coordinator.
GOLF
n LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Brooke Henderson parlayed four birdies and a late eagle into a share of the lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Henderson had a 5-under 66 to join Inbee Park of South Korea at 9-under 133 at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.
n LA QUINTA, Calif. — Rickie Fowler shot an 8-under 64 at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the second-round lead with Scottie Scheffler at 15-under 129 at The American Express.
n KA’UPULEHI-KONA, Hawaii — Woody Austin scrambled for birdie on the par-4 18th to take the lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. He had a 4-under 68 to get to 11-under 133, a stroke ahead of Bernhard Langer
