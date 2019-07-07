LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s summer league is over.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft will not play any more at the Summer League in Las Vegas because of a bruised left knee. The team stressed the move is precautionary.

FOOTBALL

n NEW ORLEANS — A state appeals court has voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously rejected acquittal arguments from Ronald Gasser’s attorney, Loyola University law professor Dane Ciolino.

Ciolino argued that prosecutors didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the December 2016 shooting was unjustified under “stand your ground” and “shoot the intruder” state laws. He also faulted the court for allowing prosecutors to bring up a 10-year-old road rage encounter involving Gasser.

GOLF

n BLAINE, Minn. — Matthew Wolff shot a 9-under 62 to share the lead with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau at 15-under after three rounds of the inaugural 3M Open.

n ONEIDA, Wis. — A late slip cost Sung Hyun Park control and she slipped into a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Park, who returned to No. 1 in the world after winning last week in Arkansas, made double bogey on the par-5 15th at the Thornberry Creek of Oneida course. She is tied at 20-under 196 with Shanshan Feng, Tiffany Joh and Ariya Jutanugarn.

n LAHINCH, Ireland — Robert Rock narrowly missed a 30-foot putt for eagle that would have given him the second round of 59 in European Tour history. The Englishman settled for a birdie, a 10-under 60 and first place at 13-under overall after the third round of the Irish Open.

