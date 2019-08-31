SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have waived backup quarterback Paxton Lynch, a source told the Seattle Times on Friday, the first known move by the team as Seattle begins the task of paring its roster from 90 to 53.
Teams must be at the regular-season maximum of 53 by 1 p.m. today.
Waiving Lynch means Geno Smith will be the backup quarterback to Russell Wilson. Smith ended the preseason 18-for-34 for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Lynch was 18-for-37 for 180 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
￼ SPOKANE — A misdemeanor assault charge against former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien has been dropped.
KREM-TV reported a judge dismissed the fourth-degree assault charge involving Rypien’s wife.
A report by Spokane officer Todd Brownlee said Rypien acknowledged hitting her on June 30. The former Washington Redskins quarterback told police that she covered his eyes as he drove and she got the wind knocked out of her after he pushed her hands away.
Rypien said in a statement Friday that he does not condone domestic violence and that he wanted to be clear that he did not assault his wife.
￼ MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, a key part of the Miami Dolphins’ 1972 perfect season, died at the age of 71 on Thursday at a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hospital near his home of a sudden heart-related problem, said his wife, Linda.
HOCKEY
￼ SEATTLE — Seattle’s incoming NHL franchise got some welcome news when the league announced it will not be exercising its option to reopen its collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with players two years early, The Seattle Times reported.
That lessens the chance of a work stoppage 13 months from now that could impact the yearlong run-up to Seattle’s franchise debut in October 2021. The NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) still has until Sept. 15 to announce whether it plans to reopen CBA talks early, though the league’s move now puts public pressure on the union to follow suit and avoid a potential labor disruption.
BASEBALL
￼ ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of an accidental overdose from a toxic mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol, a Texas medical examiner said in a report released.
Skaggs’ family issued a statement suggesting a team employee was part of the investigation into the death.
“That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League Baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much,” the family said less than two hours after the coroner’s report was made public. “We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them.”
The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1.
n The Glass family announced the sale of the two-time World Series champion Kansas City Royals to an ownership group led by John Sherman in a deal expected to be worth about $1 billion. Sherman and his local co-investors will become only the third owners since Ewing Kauffman founded the club in 1969.
