MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not play at the Australian Open next month.
Tennis Australia issued a statement today saying Murray had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men’s team event that starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.
“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement. “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”
Murray had surgery on his hip to repair a career-threatening injury after his first-round, five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.
FOOTBALL
n DETROIT — Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones lost “a piece of my family’s heart” Friday when his infant son, Marlo, passed away suddenly.
Marlo was 6 months old.
“It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”
Marvin and his wife, Jazymn, welcomed their fifth child this summer.
HORSE RACING
n ARCADIA, Calif. — Omaha Beach won the $300,000 Malibu Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths on opening day at Santa Anita, giving Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a record 217th Grade 1 victory.
Smith surpassed the mark set by retired Hall of Famer Jerry Bailey to become thoroughbred racing’s all-time Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.