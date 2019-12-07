WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy at West Point removed a motto from a spirit flag used by the school’s football team because of its connection to hate groups.
The letters GFBD, which stand for “God Forgives, Brothers Don’t,” were emblazoned on a skull and crossbones flag the academy said had been used since the mid-1990s to emphasize teamwork, loyalty and toughness.
The administration at the academy was made aware that the phrase also is associated with extremist groups. The change was made in early September after an internal investigation.
The four-letter slogan has been used by white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
n BOCA RATON, Fla. — Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC, taking over at Ole Miss. Kiffin and the Rebels made the announcement Saturday after Florida Atlantic defeated UAB in the Conference USA championship game, the Owls’ second league title in his three seasons.
BASEBALL
n CHICAGO — Federal officials are investigating whether the Chicago Cubs’ ongoing $1 billion renovation of Wrigley Field provides adequate wheelchair access.
The Cubs have filed a notice of the review in Chicago federal court where the team is defending itself against a lawsuit filed by a wheelchair user who alleges the stadium’s seating doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and is actually worse than before the renovation.
BOXING
n RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — In the first heavyweight title fight to be held in the Middle East, Anthony Joshua toyed with an out-of-shape Andy Ruiz Jr. over 12 unspectacular rounds to win a unanimous points decision, reclaim the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, and avenge a stunning upset by his Mexican-American opponent six months ago.
GOLF
n NASSAU, Bahamas — Henrik Stenson drilled a 5-wood from 259 yards to within inches of the hole for a tap-in eagle on the par-5 15th, going from a one-shot deficit to a one-shot lead. Three pars gave him a 6-under 66 and a victory in the Hero World Challenge.
