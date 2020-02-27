The marketing executive who branded the U.S. Olympic squad “Team USA” will now try to turn American women’s soccer players into household names more than once every four years.
Lisa Baird, the longtime marketing chief at the U.S. Olympic Committee, was named commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League on Thursday.
Baird most recently spent more than a year at New York Public Radio after nine years at the USOC. She will now be charged with running a league that is positioned to capture more cash and eyeballs after America’s stirring World Cup victory last summer.
The nine-team league, founded in 2013, got its first official beer sponsor last year when it signed a deal with Budweiser. Attendance rose to an average of 7,337 in 2019 — a nearly 22% increase over the previous year, much of which could have been attributed to a post-World Cup boost.
Baird said commercial partnerships in the Olympics can have “deeper, more profound platforms” in part because there are Summer or Winter Games every two years.
“I’m confident I can bring that same kind of dynamic to the NWSL. We want to shine a spotlight on the terrific players in this league,” she told The Associated Press.
GOLF
n PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tom Lewis and Harris English, both sponsor exemptions, each shot 4-under 66 at PGA National, sharing the Honda Classic lead after the opening round.
Lee Westwood — also in the field thanks to a sponsor exemption — was a shot back with Zach Johnson, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard and Cameron Tringale.
