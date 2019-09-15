David Ortiz said he is still trying to mentally process the shooting at a Dominican nightclub that seriously injured him and doesn’t know what led to the attack.
The retired Boston Red Sox slugger spoke to Univision in an interview posted online Friday, his first since being shot.
Ortiz dismissed speculation that he was a target and said he wasn’t involved in anything shady that would have led to an attack. As for any suspicion surrounding him, he takes it personally.
“I almost died, man,” he told Univision, tears in his eyes. “I was in a coma. People were criticizing me as if I deserved to be killed.”
Ortiz, the 2013 World Series MVP on Boston’s championship team, was shot in the back by a hired gunman who fired at close range, hitting him in the torso, police said. They said the intended target was another man.
He called the moment surreal and said he wondered if he would survive.
“When the bullet hit me, the first thing I felt was like a sting. The first five seconds I thought I was having a nightmare. (Then) a man named Eliezer, who I am very thankful for, he helped me and took me to the hospital,” Ortiz told Univision. “I was feeling something that I had never felt before, and that was just the feeling of trying to survive.”
AUTO RACING
n LAS VEGAS — Stewart-Haas Racing surged into the opening race of NASCAR’s playoffs with a Clint Bowyer-led sweep of the front two rows at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing, meanwhile, struggled across the board in its preparation for today’s opening playoff race. While SHR put its four Fords in the top four slots, the Gibbs Toyotas qualified in the middle of the pack with Erik Jones the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers.
BASKETBALL
n BEIJING — NBA teams could be fined up to $10 million for tampering and up to $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players, a person with knowledge of the league’s plans told The Associated Press.
Other maximum-fine levels could be raised significantly as well, provided the league’s board of governors approves the measures Sept. 20. The league sent a memo to teams on Friday detailing the proposed fines, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not to be released publicly.
GOLF
n GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jerry Kelly birdied the first five holes on the back nine and finished with a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Ally Challenge.
Kelly had a 12-under 132 total at rain-softened Warwick Hills, the longtime home of the PGA Tour’s defunct Buick Open. He won the American Family Insurance Championship in June in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, for his fourth victory on the 50-and-over tour.
Charles Schwab Cup points leader Scott McCarron was tied for second with Woody Auston. McCarron, a three-time winner this season, birdied four of the last five holes in a 67.
n AMSTERDAM — Sergio Garcia and Callum Shinkwin shot 6-under 66s and shared the lead at 15-under after the third round of the KLM Open.
