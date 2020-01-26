MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter in a 31-17 victory over the South in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
The Cougars’ prolific passer entered the all-star game for senior NFL prospects after halftime and twice took the North downfield. He was sporting the No. 3 jersey in honor of late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski.
Gordon, who finished second nationally in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two short touchdowns. That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool for a second straight big third-down completion.
An off-balance Gordon then hit Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden late in the third for a 5-yard TD. It was set up with an interception by Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame.
BASKETBALL
n PHILADELPHIA — With a tribute to Kobe Bryant written on his Nikes, LeBron James moved past the retired Los Angeles great for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list, scoring 29 points in the Lakers’ 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
James scribbled “Mamba 4 Life” as he chased Bryant. James entered the game 18 points shy of passing Bryant and stands third with 33,655. Bryant finished his career with 33,643.
COLLEGES
n GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner and NCAA President Gene Corrigan has died. He was 91.
The league said Saturday he died “peacefully overnight surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Corrigan was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996.
Corrigan served as NCAA president from 1995-97 and also worked as athletic director at Virginia and Notre Dame before becoming ACC commissioner.
GOLF
n SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm chipped in for birdie and holed out from 111 yards for eagle to start his round, and he scrambled superbly along the back nine for a 7-under 65 (12-under 204 total) at Torrey Pines and a one-shot lead over Ryan Palmer in the Farmers Insurance Open.
n BOCA RATON, Fla. — Madelene Sagstrom shot a 5-under 67 (15-under 201 total) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. Nasa Hataoka of Japan was second after 67.
