HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been charged with drug possession in New Jersey after a traffic stop last month.
Gooden’s car was stopped by police in Holmdel, about 20 miles from New York, early on June 7 for failure to maintain a lane and driving too slow, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office.
Two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in the 54-year-old Gooden’s car.
Gooden, who won the Cy Young Award in 1986, has been charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.
He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.
AUTO RACING
n SPARTA, Ky. — Cole Custer was never really challenged down the stretch as he grabbed an Xfinity Series-high fifth victory of the season at Kentucky Speedway. Custer, Christopher Bell and reigning series champion Tyler Reddick have dominated the series all year and finished 1-2-3 at Kentucky.
GOLF
n AKRON, Ohio — Retief Goosen shot an 8-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five majors.
After returning in the morning to birdie the 18th for a 69 in the rain-delayed first round, Goosen made an 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second hole in the second round and added six birdies in the bogey-free round at Firestone Country Club. He is at 9-under 131.
n SILVIS, Ill. — Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 (13-under 129) in the John Deere Classic to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. Andrew Landry was second after his second 65.
n SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sei Young Kim shot a 7-under 64 (11-under 131) to take a one-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 in the Marathon Classic.
