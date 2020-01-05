BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services were held Saturday for Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord, who died last week in a plane crash in Lafayette.
The 30-year-old was among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see Louisiana State University play the Oklahoma Sooners in Atlanta. McCord was the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.
Funeral services for the other victims were also held this week. Services were held Thursday for Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and her son Michael Walker Vincent, 15, in Lafayette. A Catholic funeral Mass was held for Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, on Friday in Mamou. A memorial service was held for the plane’s pilot, Ian E. Biggs. 51, on Saturday in Lafayette.
n TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft. They announced their decisions Thursday on Twitter and are projected as likely first-round picks.
n FORT WORTH, Texas — Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter as Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win over Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl. Both teams finished the season 7-6.
BASKETBALL
n WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will be re-evaluated in two weeks while he continues to recover from a minor procedure associated with a groin injury he sustained on Dec. 16 in Detroit. Hachimura is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
GOLF
n KAPALUA, Hawaii — Xander Schauffele finished stronger than everyone around him, and it was good enough to keep a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Schauffele closed with three pars for a 2-under 71 as he tries to become only the third player to win back-to-back in this winners-only event at Kapalua, and the first since Geoff Ogilvy in 2010.
