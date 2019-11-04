TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State fired second-year football coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.
Taggart was 9-12 at Florida State, which won the national title in 2013 and has been in a freefall for the last three seasons. The Seminoles have not been ranked this season, are 0-5 against rivals Miami, Florida and Clemson under Taggart and attendance for games at Doak Campbell Stadium has plummeted.
“We had no choice but to make a change,” Florida State President John Thrasher said.
The school said longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Haggins was 2-0 as the interim in 2017, after Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M in December.
“We still have a lot of faith,” Florida State linebacker Emmett Rice said Saturday. “We have a lot to play for. It’s not over just because we lost to Miami.”
For Taggart, it is over. He will receive a large payday as Florida State owes him a $17 million buyout as part of the letter of agreement he signed in Dec. 2017.
“Obviously, I am disappointed in the decision today as I believe our future is bright and Florida State,” Taggart said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Building a program and a culture takes time and I regret that we will not have the opportunity to continue to coach these incredible young men.”
Florida State (4-5) plays at Boston College (5-4) on Saturday, and needs to win two of its final three to become bowl eligible. The Seminoles finish the regular season against FCS foe Alabama State and then play at No. 10 Florida.
Florida State’s 5-7 record last season was the program’s first losing campaign since 1976 and it snapped a streak of 36 consecutive seasons in which the Seminoles played in a bowl game.
Auto racing
AUSTIN, Texas — Lewis Hamilton could have settled in for a nice Sunday drive to win the Formula One championship.
There was no chance he was going to do that. Not with history at his fingertips.
Hamilton wrapped up his sixth career F1 championship with a second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix, a race he led late until surrendering the position to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the final laps.
The 34-year-old British driver moved with one of the record seven titles won by Germany’s Michael Schumacher. Hamilton has won the last three championships and locked this one up with two races left.
