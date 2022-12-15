BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports-Tech innovator GENEFIT announced today two new strategic additions to its executive team. Daniel Guzman joined the company as Head of Enterprise Sales and Tom Jobe was named Enterprise Sales Lead at GENEFIT.

"We are thrilled to have Daniel and Tom onboard," 3X4 Genetics Chairman & CEO Tony Hsu said. "Their wealth of experience with performance and renowned sports teams will significantly expand our mission to support elite professional sports teams by connecting physiological data with genetics."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.