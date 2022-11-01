SNOHOMISH — The Stanwood football team made an impressive recovery from its only loss this season, as the Spartans took control with a strong first half and rolled past Snohomish 42-21 on Friday, Oct. 28.

The game was a battle between the two second-place teams in the two divisions of the Class 3A Wesco conference. Stanwood (8-1) took a tough 28-7 loss to Ferndale on Oct. 21, but had no such trouble with the Panthers.


