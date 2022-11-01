SNOHOMISH — The Stanwood football team made an impressive recovery from its only loss this season, as the Spartans took control with a strong first half and rolled past Snohomish 42-21 on Friday, Oct. 28.
The game was a battle between the two second-place teams in the two divisions of the Class 3A Wesco conference. Stanwood (8-1) took a tough 28-7 loss to Ferndale on Oct. 21, but had no such trouble with the Panthers.
Canyon Bumgarner ran for three touchdowns as Stanwood, the second-place finisher in the Wesco North, took a 21-7 lead at halftime and a 35-7 cushion after three quarters.
Halfback Carson Beckt added a pair of touchdowns for the Spartans, one on a run and the other on a 39-yard pass from Wyatt Custer, and fullback Ryder Bumgarner scored a rushing touchdown.
Wyatt Doran, Brody Strandt and Paker Jackson scored touchdowns for Snohomish, the South No. 2, which dropped to 4-5 overall, 4-2 in league play.
Next up for both teams this week are the Week 10 playoffs. The Spartans host Lakes at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The Lancers, who have a long history of success in the state playoffs, are 6-2-1 overall and were 4-2 in 3A Pierce County League play.
Snohomish is scheduled to play Friday at Bellevue, which is 6-2 overall but won the KingCo championship with a 6-0 record.
