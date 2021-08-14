When Fifty Five Productions announced its purchase of Skagit Speedway, it was pointed out that the number in the group's name had meaning — it was the combination of race-car numbers associated with the three new owners.
As the speedway's 2021 season enters its final weeks, the group has shown a similar flair with numbers with a new announcement about next year.
One of the new owners, Peter Murphy, announced that the 2022 Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup will hold a 50-lap main for a $50,000 purse in the race's 50th year — and that race marks the return of the 410 classification for the track's signature event.
"This is the 50th anniversary, and this is what it's been most of its life," Murphy said of the 410 cars. "I think it'd be nice to be traditional for the 50th anniversary. There's so much history there."
Murphy said fans look forward to races featuring the 410s — the number denotes larger, 410-cubic-inch engines — and their increased horsepower.
"They're wicked cars. They're nasty. They're mean. And they put you on the edge of your seat," he said.
Murphy said the 360 cars will also be a welcome part of the Dirt Cup, and there will be a bonus specifically attached to that class.
Murphy, a former driver who was a fan favorite in his Skagit Speedway appearances, made the initial announcement in an interview with Ralph Sheehan. He said in the same interview the announcement is part of an effort to get the 410 classification more of a foothold on the West Coast.
Kevin Rudeen and Mike Anderson are also part of the new ownership group, whose purchase of the track from longtime owner Steve Beitler was announced last week.
The 410 classification was part of the three-day Dirt Cup for years, but in recent years the 360 class became more prominent as the racing of the more powerful 410-class cars became less common in the region.
The 2021 season will continue through next month, with a visit by the World of Outlaws scheduled for Sept. 3-5 and the season championship scheduled for Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.