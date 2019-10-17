MOUNT VERNON — The waiting is finally over for Skyler Jensen.
Stuck behind starting quarterback — and good friend — Reilly Olmsted during a memorable two-year stretch for the Mount Vernon football team, Jensen had to wait to take the reins.
Now that he has, he and his teammates have the Bulldogs on the verge of the playoffs heading into a crucial set of games over the next two weeks.
“He knew his senior year would be his opportunity,” Mount Vernon coach Nic Vasilchek said.
Getting into playoff position hasn’t been easy.
Not only did the Bulldogs graduate many of last season’s standouts, but this year had to face an especially grueling early schedule that included Western 4A Conference powerhouses such as Monroe and the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Lake Stevens.
But the Bulldogs defeated a scrappy Mariner team on the road last week, and can navigate their way into the playoffs with wins in their next two games.
Much of the responsibility for that feat falls to first-year starter Jensen, who is at the helm of an offense that leans more on the pass than in previous years.
Jensen is 57-of-111 for 848 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s tied with Concrete’s Peyton Sanchez for the second-highest number of touchdown passes in the county this season.
In previous seasons, Jensen had to be content to work behind the scenes, and he said he was happy to do so.
“I called in the signals, learned the offense ... prepared myself,” he said.
Jensen said he used hand signals to convey play calls from the sidelines — a task that prepared him for being on the field now.
“I had to know everyone’s jobs,” he said.
Jensen said he was moved from running back to quarterback while in middle school. He didn’t miss the old position at all, he said, even though the move was a sudden one.
“I really embraced the quarterback thing,” he said.
Vasilchek said backup quarterback can be a uniquely frustrating role, because backups in other positions may be rotated in to rest starters or offer a different look for opponents but the backup quarterback is often stuck on the sidelines.
That didn’t seem to bother Jensen, he said.
“He was positive, even when he knew he wouldn’t play,” Vasilchek said. “These days it seems everyone wants to transfer, everyone wants that instant gratification. He waited two years. He’s kind of a throwback.”
After waiting for this role, Jensen hope it doesn’t come to an end anytime soon.
In order to do that, he said, he and his teammates will need to focus on what’s coming up next, starting with Friday’s game against Jackson.
“We can’t look past (our next opponents),” he said. “If we look past them, it’s over.”
