Former Anacortes standout Jacob South is seeing more playing time in his second season with the Utah State football team.
South has seen action in 10 of the team’s 12 games, including matchups with Louisiana State and Boise State. He made his first career start Oct. 26 against Air Force.
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound South is an offensive lineman for the NCAA Division I program.
South made appearances last season against Tennessee Tech and New Mexico State, but was granted a redshirt season.
In high school, he was a two-time all-Northwest 2A Conference first-team selection in football. He also played basketball and baseball, and was the Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Utah State finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference. It will play in a bowl game.
Garcia boosts Badgers
Former Sedro-Woolley distance runner Kristen Garcia helped the University of Wisconsin earn its highest finish at the NCAA championships in 13 years.
Garcia helped the Badgers place seventh last month at the championship race in Terre Haute, Indiana. It was the school’s third consecutive top-10 finish
Garcia, a sophomore, finished the six-kilometer race 232nd overall in 22 minutes, 36.1 seconds.
In 2017, Garcia became the fourth Skagit County runner to win a state cross country title. She also won a state 3,200-meter track and field title with the Cubs.
Van Driel takes field for Geoducks
Mount Vernon graduate Parker Van Driel, who went on to star for the Skagit Valley College men’s soccer team, has seen playing time this season at Evergreen State College in Olympia.
Van Driel has wrapped up his junior year for the NAIA program.
A defender, he notched 186 minutes, including a season-high 62 against Multnomah. He also played 41 minutes against Whitworth and recorded an assist against College of Idaho.
Van Driel played two seasons at Skagit Valley College before heading to Evergreen.
