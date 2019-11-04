Former Anacortes soccer standout Morgan Drawdy is in her junior season at Austin Peay State University.
She has a goal and an assist so far this season for the NCAA Division I school in Clarksville,Tennessee.
The goal came during a 3-2 victory over Jacksonville State, and the assist in a 2-0 shutout of Evansville. Through Friday, she had played in 16 of her team’s 18 matches.
As a freshman, the 5-foot-1 midfielder played 966 minutes and started 14 matches. As a sophomore, she started 17 matches and earned Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.
In her time at Austin Peay, Drawdy has been named to the all-conference team and the all-newcomer team.
The Governors are 4-10-4 through their first 18 matches.
Swanson stars at Bethel
Former Burlington-Edison standout Tavian Swanson has filled up the stat sheet in his junior season for the Bethel University football team.
The cornerback has 39 tackles, including a nine-tackle performance against Carleton.
It’s Swanson’s third season for Bethel, a career that included a Special Teams Player of the Week award last year.
Bethel University was the ninth-ranked NCAA Division III team in the country headed into Saturday’s action. The school is in Arden Hills, Minnesota.
Garcia competes for Badgers
Former Sedro-Woolley star Kristen Garcia has competed this season for the University of Wisconsin cross country team, finishing 24th in the 5,000-meter Loyola Lakefront Invitational.
The college sophomore was one of five Wisconsin runners to place in the event’s top 25. Their finishes helped Wisconsin, which at the time was ranked ninth in the nation in NCAA Division I, place third.
